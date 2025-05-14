The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has allowed the franchises to sign temporary replacements for the players who would be unavailable for the remainder of IPL 2025. The tournament was suspended for a week by the BCCI amidst the growing tensions between India and Pakistan and several foreign players flew out of the country with uncertainty on the resumption of the competition. However, the BCCI on May 12 announced that the remainder of IPL 2025, which has 17 matches, will resume on May 17. The IPL 2025 final, originally scheduled to be played on May 25, will now be played on June 3, with the venue yet to be decided. Several overseas players might not be available for the remainder of IPL 2025 due to national commitment or personal reasons. IPL 2025 New Schedule: Get Updated Fixtures, Revised Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

As per Cricbuzz, the BCCI informed the franchises of his development. "Due to non-availability of certain players due to national commitment or personal reasons, or injury or illness, Temporary Replacement Players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament," an email from IPL COO Hemang Amin to the franchises read. However, the players who are signed as replacements for the remainder of IPL 2025 will not be eligible for retention, as was mentioned in the communication to the franchises. IPL 2025: Mustafizur Rahman Joins Delhi Capitals as Replacement for Jake Fraser McGurk After Australian Opts Against Joining Franchise for Remaining Matches.

The email added, "The replacements which were approved or taken before the suspended period will be eligible for retention ahead of 2026 player auction." In this light, Delhi Capitals, who have signed Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, will not be able to retain the Bangladesh pacer ahead of IPL 2026 and the player will have to register for the auction.

