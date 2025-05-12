After much discussions, the BCCI has announced the revised schedule of the IPL 2025 which was stopped amid India-Pakistan tensions. A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, 2025, and culminating in the final on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays. After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the BCCI has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season. Josh Hazlewood Unlikely to Return to India For Remainder of IPL 2025; Uncertainty Looms Over Availability of Overseas Cricketers Following Re-Start.

IPL 2025 to Resume On May 17 Across Six Venues

🗓️ #TATAIPL 2025 action is all set to resume on 17th May 🙌 The remaining League-Stage matches will be played across 6⃣ venues 🏟️ The highly anticipated Final will take place on 3rd June 🏆 Details 🔽https://t.co/MEaJlP40Um pic.twitter.com/c1Fb1ZSGr2 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 12, 2025

