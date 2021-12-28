Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig have been blessed with a baby boy. The former Indian cricketer also revealed the name of their child while announcing that the mother and the kid are in good health.

Safa and me welcome our baby boy SULEIMAN KHAN. Both baby and mother are fine and healthy. #Blessings pic.twitter.com/yCVoqCAggW — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 28, 2021

