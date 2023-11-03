Irfan Pathan called on world leaders to put an end to the 'senseless killing' of innocent children in Gaza. Thousands of people in Gaza have been killed as Israel's war with Hamas has raged on. The violence began after Hamas militants sneaked into Israeli territory and attacked as well as abducted several people. Pathan, in a post on Twitter, now rebranded as 'X', wrote, "Every day, innocent kids aged 0-10 in Gaza are losing lives and the world remains silent. As a sportsman, I can only speak out, but it's high time for world leaders to unite and put an end to this senseless killing." Irfan Pathan Dances With Rashid Khan After Afghanistan’s Win Over Pakistan, Says ‘Promise Fulfilled’ (Watch Video).

Irfan Pathan Calls for End of Violence in Gaza

Every day, innocent kids aged 0-10 in Gaza are losing lives and the world remains silent. As a sportsman, I can only speak out, but it's high time for world leaders to unite and put an end to this senseless killing. @UN #StopTheViolence #GazaChildren — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 3, 2023

