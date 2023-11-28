Is India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

If you are searching for IND vs AUS T20I match DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Sports18 are the official broadcasters of India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2023 but will IND vs AUS ODI be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Continue reading to find out.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 28, 2023 06:33 PM IST
India are leading 2-0 in the five-match T20I series against Australia and will take them on in the 3rd T20I at Guwahati looking to seal the series. Viacom18's Sports18 holds the broadcast rights of India vs Australia T20I series. However, the IND vs AUS T20 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well. The live telecast will be available only for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users. The IND vs AUS 3rd T20I live telecast on DD Sports will not be available on cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, DishTV etc. Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Create Historic Viewership Record Of TV and Digital Tournament Viewers During ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2023 Live Telecast Details on DD Sports

