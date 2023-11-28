Is India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

India are leading 2-0 in the five-match T20I series against Australia and will take them on in the 3rd T20I at Guwahati looking to seal the series. Viacom18's Sports18 holds the broadcast rights of India vs Australia T20I series. However, the IND vs AUS T20 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well. The live telecast will be available only for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users. The IND vs AUS 3rd T20I live telecast on DD Sports will not be available on cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, DishTV etc. Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Create Historic Viewership Record Of TV and Digital Tournament Viewers During ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2023 Live Telecast Details on DD Sports

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐃𝐚𝐲! 🇮🇳𝐯𝐬🇦🇺 🏏 𝟑𝐫𝐝 𝐓𝟐𝟎𝐈 - 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐯𝐬 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 ⏰ 𝟕 𝐏𝐌 𝐨𝐧𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬.. 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 & 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐃 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 📺 (𝐃𝐃 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐡)#TeamIndia #INDvsAUS #MenInBlue pic.twitter.com/vYZipXLRJB — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)