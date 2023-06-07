India are playing the much-awaited World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia and understandably, fans are looking out for sources to watch free live streaming of this match. Fans felt JioTV would be the place for watching free live streaming of this contest as it did show during the IND vs AUS Border Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, but that is not the case for the WTC final. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of this crucial encounter, with the live streaming of the same available on the Disney+ Hotstar app, at the cost of a subscription fee. DD Sports is also providing live telecast of the match but only on DD Free Dish and DTT. Is India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final Free Live Streaming Online Available on JioCinema?

India vs Australia Not on JioTV

Nhi aa rha hai live jio tv pe — Sunny 😼😼 (@RCBIAN_Sunny) June 7, 2023

Not Showing

Nhi aa rha hockey aa rha he — The Armor (@Fearles040304) June 7, 2023

JioTV Showing Other Content

Usme Khelo India Youth Games Aa rha hai 😭😂 — RANVEER SINGH YADAV (@anti_queue1) June 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)