Nepal and Oman will be crossing swords in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier on June 15. The match is slated to be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare and it will expectedly start at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). However, fans might wonder if the match is available for live telecast or live streaming. Unfortunately, the match would not be telecasted live, nor can be watched online. Fans can, however, follow live updates of the fixture on the social media handles of both teams.

Nepal vs Oman World Cup 2023 Qualifier Warm-up Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

It’s Match Day!! ————————————— Our talented Nepali Men’s Cricket Team is ready to face Oman in the second match of ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Match. We’re sending our best wishes to the team.#NepalCricket #ICCWorldCupQualifier #Rhinos #weCAN #CWCQ #RoadToI2023 pic.twitter.com/hObv7SZr2o — CAN (@CricketNep) June 15, 2023

