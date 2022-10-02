Pakistan will be facing England in the seventh and final T20I on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and is slated to start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). PTV sports will televise the match live on TV in Pakistan. Fans can also watch online live streaming of the match on the Tapmad app.

Pakistan vs England 7th T20I match live on PTV Sports:

PTV Sports Schedule - 02 October 2022 pic.twitter.com/VCEV8sK2oa — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) October 2, 2022

