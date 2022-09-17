The hottest topic in the Indian cricket field right now is Shubman Gill. A recent tweet exchange between Gujarat Giants and the Indian batter has left the fans guessing about the future of him. The IPL franchise took to Twitter to share a post in which they wrote: "It’s been a journey to remember. We wish you all the best for your next endeavour," tagging Gill in which the player replied with love emoji. The right-handed batsman played a crucial role in Titans' maiden IPL trophy win last season.

Check the Tweet of Gujarat Titans:

It’s been a journey to remember. We wish you all the best for your next endeavour, @ShubmanGill!#AavaDe — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) September 17, 2022

