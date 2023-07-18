Birthday boy Ishan Kishan on Tuesday, 18 July, 2023, turned 25 years of age. On his 25th birthday, the fans showered lots of wishes and congratulations as he turned another year older.

'Wishing You a Very Happy Birthday'

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @ishankishan51 All the best for your future.#IshanKishan pic.twitter.com/vIRVhD1z6i — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) July 18, 2023

'Happy Birthday to One of The Most Exciting Young Talents'

Happy birthday to one of the most exciting young talents, Ishan Kishan. He has the fastest double hundred in ODI history. pic.twitter.com/wTWJTFsBvo — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 18, 2023

'Happy Birthday Ishan Kishan'

Ishan Kishan has the fastest Double Hundred in ODIs in the history of cricket. An Unbelievable innings from Ishan - Happy Birthday, Ishan Kishan! pic.twitter.com/TFE9PZUXNz — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 18, 2023

'Happy Birthday to My Favourite Pocket Sized Dynamo Ishan Kishan'

Happy Birthday to my favourite pocket sized dynamo Ishan Kishan. Hope to see your IPL 2020 version. Please do well in whatever opportunity you get in Indian team. pic.twitter.com/YxtE706JPh — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)