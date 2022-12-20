Star Indian batter Ishan Kishan has refused to sign an autograph above MS Dhoni's signature. The young wicket-keeper batter was asked by a fan to sign an autograph on his mobile cover reasoned that he is yet to reach Dhoni's level. After many requests, Kishan gave his autograph on the mobile cover but only in the place which was below Dhoni's signatures. The video of the conversation has now gone viral. Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini Ruled Out of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test in Dhaka.

Kishan Refuses to Sign over Dhoni's Autograph

"Mahi bhai (@msdhoni) ka hai signature and Mai unke Signature ke Uppar kaise karskata hoon. Abhi ham utna Pahuchne nahi hai wahan par. Ham Nichhe kardete hai. Theek hai." - Ishan Kishan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wc7gRpDJnz — Deputy (@BoyOfMasses) December 19, 2022

