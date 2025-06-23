Out of favour Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan shone on his County Cricket debut in England, scoring a quick 57-ball half-century during the ongoing Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire County Championship 2025 Match. Playing as an overseas cricketer, Kishan, who resumed from an overnight score of 44, notched up his maiden fifty in the County Championship in the first 20 minutes of Day 2, with his short innings laced with eight fours. County Championship 2025: Full List of Indian Cricketers Who Are Part of England's Premier First-Class Cricket Tournament

Ishan Kishan Slams Half-Century on County Debut

Swiftly into his stride! What a debut for our newest overseas man, who races to a 57-ball half-century.#NOTvYOR | 📺 https://t.co/odtZgMvjZm pic.twitter.com/Ouj4dCiV91 — Notts Outlaws (@TrentBridge) June 23, 2025

