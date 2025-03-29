Lucknow Super Giants pacer Avesh Khan was captured in a witty, fun-loving banter on teammate Shardul Thakur after the SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match. After Lucknow Super Giants won the SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match by five wickets with 23 balls still at their disposal, Avesh Khan was seen saying in Hindi to Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma that only God and Shardul Thakur himself knows where he would ball his next delivery. Hearing this LSG spinner Ravi Bishnoi burst into laughter, while a member from the LSG support staff made a playful remark saying, "Isiliye toh Lord hai Woh" (That's why he is the lord). For reference, Shardul Thakur is referred to as "lord" on social media, and his teammates justified the title as he picked four wickets for just 34 runs in the SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Five Wickets in IPL 2025: Shardul Thakur, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh Guide LSG to Their First Victory of Season 18.

Lucknow Super Giants Players on Shardul Thakur:

Only the Lord knows it and that's enough 🙇 pic.twitter.com/dZ2kUKtTZS — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 28, 2025

