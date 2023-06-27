After a certain delay, ICC have announced the schedule for the upcoming Cricket World Cup to be hosted by India in October 2023. India will start their campaign against Australia on October 8. They will play Pakistan in the group stage encounter on October 15. After the schedule and the venues got disclosed, India captain Rohit Sharma reacted on the schedule and the expectations with which Indian cricket team will take the field in the upcoming World Cup. ‘Looking Forward to Playing in Mumbai’ Virat Kohli Reacts to ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule, Recalls Fond Memories of 2011 Final at Wankhede Stadium.

India Captain Rohit Sharma Reacts to World Cup 2023 Schedule

🗣️🗣️ We look forward to preparing well and being at our best this October-November #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 is all in readiness ahead of the #CWC23 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/ZlV8oNGJ04 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2023

