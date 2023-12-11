Gautam Gambhir has made a comeback after six years in KKR. After leaving KKR in 2018, he retired after the season and then was mentor for two years in LSG. But now he is back at the helm of KKR as mentor ahead of IPL 2024. In a recent podcast, he revealed his relation KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking in the interview, he said his relationship with Shah Rukh is like two Delhiites and he has rarely spoke to him about cricket. He also narrated how Shah Rukh supported him in his bad phase. 'None' Gautam Gambhir’s Response After Being Asked to Pick Favourite Footballer Between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Video Goes Viral.

KKR Mentor Gautam Gambhir Opens Up About His Relationship With Franchise Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan

Gautam Gambhir-SRK and KKR THE BEST BOND 💜 pic.twitter.com/Ik0eB1BFm1 — Ashish Shrivastava (@ashishayush1177) December 9, 2023

