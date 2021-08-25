Indian captain Virat Kohli's poor form with the bat continued as James Anderson once again dismissed the star batsman for just seven runs. Twitter users instantly shared their views on this dismissal. Check out some of the tweets.

'Terribly out of form'

Today is not the day. Another Kohli dismissal indicative of a great batter terribly out of form. — Michael Appleton 🗳 🏏 🇳🇿🤝🇱🇰 (@michelappleton) August 25, 2021

India in deep trouble:

Jimmy Anderson dismisses Kohli with full wide corridor swinger👌 He has 3/6 🎯🎯🎯#AndersonAvenueOfAgelessness — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) August 25, 2021

Best opening spell!

Anderson gets Kohli too nicking behind. We are seeing one of the great opening spells in modern cricket. What a crisis India find themselves in after the rousing win at Lord’s! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 25, 2021

Anderson on top:

Bowlers dismissing Kohli most times in Test cricket 7 JAMES ANDERSON 7 Nathan Lyon — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 25, 2021

No!No!No!

