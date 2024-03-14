Jason Roy and Iftikhar Ahmed had to be separated by players after they engaged in a heated confrontation during the Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans match in PSL 2024. This took place after Roy had been trapped lbw by countryman David Milley and the Quetta Gladiators' batsman was seen exchanging a few words with Ahmed, who was then pulled aside by his Multan Sultans teammates. Roy could not add much to Quetta Gladiators' score as he was dismissed for just three runs while chasing 186. Multan Sultans eventually won the match by 79 runs. Peshawar Zalmi Captain Babar Azam Amost Hit By Spidercam During PSL 2024 Match Against Karachi Kings (Watch Video).

Jason Roy Engages in Argument With Iftikhar Ahmed

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)