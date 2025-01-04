In a big relief for the India national cricket team, Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25. The stand-in Indian captain had left the SCG earlier and cameras showed him boarding a vehicle en route to a hospital to undergo scans. However, the big news is that he is back and was seen in the Indian dressing room as the batters were out there in the field setting a target. After being bowled out for 185, the Indian bowlers did well to restrict Australia to 181 in their first innings, gaining a slim lead of four runs. Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Bishan Singh Bedi's Record of Most Test Wickets for India in a Series in Australia, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25.

Jasprit Bumrah Back at Sydney Cricket Ground Amid Injury Concerns

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)