Jasprit Bumrah continued to cement his legacy as one of the greatest bowlers the game of cricket has witnessed as he scripted yet another record to his name, on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 on January 4. The Indian pacer broke Bishan Singh Bedi's record of most wickets by an Indian in a Test series in Australia. Bumrah now has 32 Test wickets which he achieved by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne and he went past the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi, who had 31 to his name. Jasprit Bumrah, needless to say, is also the highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Jasprit Bumrah, Sam Konstas Involve in Heated On-Field Argument During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 Day 1, Video Goes Viral.

Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Bishan Singh Bedi's Record

Most Wickets by an Indian Bowler in a Test Series in Australia 32* - Jasprit Bumrah in 2024/25 Tour 31 - Bishan Singh Bedi in 1977/78 Tour 28 - BS Chandrasekhar in 1977/78 Tour 25 - Erapalli Prasanna in 1967/68 Tour 25 - Kapil Dev in 1991/92 Tour#AUSvIND #BGT #Bumrah — Just Cricket (@TheJustCricket) January 3, 2025

Watch Jasprit Bumrah Dismiss Marnus Labuschagne:

Jasprit Bumrah strikes early on Day Two, dismissing the in-form Marnus Labuschagne. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/jDHO6Si0W7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2025

