Jasprit Bumrah announced his return to form with a sensational five-wicket haul for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 on Monday, May 9. Bumrah took the wickets of Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Jackson and Sunil Narine. It was also his first five-wicket haul in the IPL and in T20s.

BOOM नी कमाल केली राव 💥💪 Describe his spell with a मुंबई slang Paltan! 👇 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)