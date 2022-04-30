Rohit Sharma had another poor outing in IPL 2022 as he was dismissed for cheap against RR. MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan was seen celebrating following the Indian skipper's wicket. Meanwhile, Ravi Ashwin's wife, Prithi Narayanan, was seen hugging Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh.

The Reaction

WHY WAS Bumrah's wife visibly happy at hitman's dismissal😹 ? pic.twitter.com/mVLWJk55eS — Diksha 🏳️‍🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) April 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)