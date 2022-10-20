Mumbai-born Indian top order batsman Jemimah Rodrigues made her debut for Melbourne Stars against Perth Scorchers. She played for Melbourne Renegades Women before. This 22-year-old batswoman is one of the best in Indian women's cricket team line-up with more than 1400+ runs in T20Is, though she failed to make her impact and got a duck on her debut!

Jemimah Rodrigues Debut making moment for Melbourne Stars in WBBL

That Debut feeling 🤩✨ 📹 | Watch as India's very own @JemiRodrigues is handed her first cap for Melbourne Stars in the WBBL 🙌 🟢 How excited are you to see her play this season❓🏏#WBBL08 #JemimahRodrigues pic.twitter.com/Q3jGFPJthi — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)