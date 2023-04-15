Star Australian cricketer Jess Jonassen has tied the knot with her long-time partner and best friend Sarah Wearn. The waterside wedding ceremony took place on Magic Island, Waikiki, O'ahu on Tuesday, April 6. Taking to Twitter, Jess Jonassen has now shared pictures from her wedding. The caption of her post reads, "SURPRISE!! 3rd time lucky - finally married my best friend April 6th will always have a special place in my heart". Mitchell Marsh Wedding: Australian All-Rounder Ties Knot With Greta Mack (See Pics).

Jess Jonassen Ties Knot With Best Friend Sarah Wearn

SURPRISE!! 3rd time lucky - finally married my best friend 🥰 April 6th will always have a special place in my heart 👩‍❤️‍👩💍 #hawaii #wedding #love pic.twitter.com/rOYEyrOGFQ — Jessica Jonassen (@JJonassen21) April 14, 2023

