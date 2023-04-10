Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has finally tied the knot with his long-term partner Greta Mack in a stunning ceremony in South West Australia. Greta is the co-director of The Farm Margaret River. Taking to Instagram Mitchell Marsh later shared pictures of himself and his wife from their wedding. The caption of Marsh's post reads, "Best day of my life". Mitchell Marsh recently missed Delhi Capitals' IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals. According to reports the Australian all-rounder might not be available for his franchise for the next two games.

Mitchell Marsh Ties Knot With Greta Mack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitch Marsh (@mitchmarsh235)

