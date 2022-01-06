Indian women's team fast-bowling ace Jhulan Goswami reacted to the teaser of 'Chakda Xpress', a movie based on her rise in stature as an ace in international women's cricket. Taking to Twitter, she shared her thoughts on the video in a series of tweets.

Check Her Tweets:

When you represent India, that’s all that is on your mind. Tum desh ke liye khel rahe ho, apne liye nahi. 11 women playing to place Team India’s name in history. It doesn’t matter if they said ladkiyan cricket nahi khel sakti. pic.twitter.com/H7LQ4BEzQP — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) January 6, 2022

It doesn’t matter if sometimes a man’s accomplishments are placed above your own. It doesn’t matter if the stadiums are empty. When you pull up on to the pitch to bowl, all you see is the opponent holding the cricket bat and the stumps you need to knock out. — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) January 6, 2022

It’s this level of unblinking focus that lends itself to success. That, and remembering that you’re here not in spite of everything that went wrong, but because of everything that went right. It’s about knowing one’s place in the world and having one’s feet firmly on the ground. — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) January 6, 2022

You deserve to be here. And this is only the beginning. Team India is not just the roaring sound of 1.3 billion voices cheering and praying. — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) January 6, 2022

Sometimes, it is one girl from Chakda playing a game of cricket with her team shaking, screaming for, and rising together when the stumps are finally knocked out. Now is the time to watch the women shine. It’s our time and we’re here to play. — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) January 6, 2022

Today, you see us. Tomorrow, you’ll remember our names. Join us, as we cheer for Team India and bring to you this story. Chakda Xpress is now filming. Meet you on the field. — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) January 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)