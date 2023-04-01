Indian Premier League 2023 had a brilliant start as defending champions Gujrat Titans started their title defense with a win against Chennai Super Kings. The season of 2023 is bringing a lot of new things for the fans. For the first time, IPL is getting live streamed with Bhojpuri commentary. And fans on Twitter are already enjoying the new feature. Read more to see the reactions. IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Rashmika Mandanna Dances Her Heart Out on ‘Naatu Naatu’, 'Dholida', and 'Saami Saami' Songs (Watch Video).

Jiye Ho Bihar Ke Lala

Bhojpuri Commentary Is the Winner of This Year's IPL

That's how you call an end to a cricket game. Bhojpuri commentary is the winner of this year's IPL. pic.twitter.com/4NqFbvpsv9 — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) March 31, 2023

Bhojpuri Commentary Is the Funniest Thing Ever

Bhojpuri commentary is the funniest thing ever. Ik taraf sher baa, aur doosri taraf babbar sher baa... fielder dadauai daudaai aur pakdaai ka? Naa pakdaai baa. Ganga ke ooo paar chauka..🔥 #IPLonJioCinema — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 31, 2023

Bhojpuri Commentary Is the Best Addition to IPL 2023

Bhojpuri commentary is best addition to IPL 2023 😂 pic.twitter.com/IKOl7Bv7qm — Anil kumar (@Anilkumar01317) March 31, 2023

You Won't Regret

Anyone who’s watching IPL on Jio Cinema, put on Bhojpuri commentary you won’t regret 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0V9mZYixIx — shubham2.0 🚩 (@bhav_paaji) March 31, 2023

We Already Have a Winner

IPL Final is scheduled for May end but we already have a winner i.e Bhojpuri commentary. pic.twitter.com/ruWd56Is6m — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) March 31, 2023

