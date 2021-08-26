Joe Root continues his fine form as the English skipper scored his 23rd Test hundred in the Headingley Test against India. It was a special moment for the Englishman as he scored a third consecutive Test hundred and in front of his home crowd.

Best. Player. In. The. World. ❤️ 100 on his home ground, in front of a full house 🔥 Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/csDPLXK4GY#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3R80KkdmtR — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 26, 2021

