Jofra Archer will be making a return to England after a long injury lay-off as he was named in England's 14-member squad for their ODI tour of South Africa in January 2023. The premier pacer, who had won the World Cup in 2019, had been out of action since March 2021 with an elbow injury. In the announcement made by England cricket on social media, it is mentioned that the fast bowler was 'recovering well' from his injury.

Jofra Archer Returns to England’s Squad for ODI Series Against South Africa:

Jof's back! He's part of our 14-strong squad for England Men's ODI tour of South Africa in January 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇿🇦 See the squad ⬇️ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 22, 2022

