Jos Buttler became England's highest run-getter in T20Is as his knock helped his team score 179/6 against New Zealand at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, November 1. The right-hander struck 73 off 47 deliveries with seven fours and two sixes in his knock to help set a competitive score for New Zealand to chase down in this Group 1 encounter. Buttler went past predecessor Eoin Morgan's tally of 2458 T20I runs for England.

Jos Buttler Guides England to 179/6:

And now the leading run-scorer for England in T20I history 🙌 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Can New Zealand chase down the 179-run total? 🤔 📺 Watch the #T20WorldCup LIVE on Fox Sports 501 or @kayosports 📝 #NZvENG BLOG: https://t.co/10WpqD5gle pic.twitter.com/PlRsMgbCzE — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) November 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)