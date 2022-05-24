Jos Buttler returned back to form at the best possible time as he struck 89 off just 56 deliveries to help Rajasthan Royals post a mammoth 188/6 in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 on Tuesday, May 23. The Englishman recovered brilliantly after a slow start and he was also helped with some reprieves on the field. And he surely made the most of it, getting past the 700-run mark this season. Skipper Sanju Samson also chipped with a stylish 47 off 26 balls. For Gujarat, Hardik Pandya was their best bowler with figures of 1/14.

