Ireland seamer Joshua Little picks a hat-trick as he dismisses Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner in back-to-back deliveries during Ireland’s Super-12 group 2 encounter with New Zealand. The left arm quick kept attacking the stumps and used the conditions to his advantage.

Joshua Little Bags Hattrick in T20 World Cup 2022:

WWW - A hat-trick to add to all the brilliant entertainment this ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup has brought us so far - Josh Little you beauty! 🎩#IREvNZ pic.twitter.com/IPvw68nXUI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 4, 2022

