Joshua Little was introduced as the Impact Player for Gujarat Titans in the rain-interrupted IPL 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings on Monday, May 29. The Ireland fast bowler has been used as an Impact Player by the defending champions in Qualifier 2 and previously in the season as well and he replaced Sai Sudharsan. Rain stopped play with CSK having 4/0 in 0.3 overs. 'Virat Kohli's 973' Tweets by RCB Fans Take Over Twitter As Shubman Gill Misses Out on Surpassing Star Batsman for Most Runs in a Season During IPL 2023 Final.

Josh Little Introduced as Gujarat Titans' Impact Player

