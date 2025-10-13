The West Indies cricket team made a bold 390 runs in their second innings of the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025. This big run total against the mighty hosts India wouldn't have been possible without the mesmerizing half-century from the Barbadian batter Justin Greaves. The 31-year-old was the only player to be out in this innings, as the West Indies got all out at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This was the maiden half-century for Justin Greaves in Test format. Justin Greaves scored 50 runs off 85 balls, at a strike-rate of 58.82. His knock has three fours. After India batted first and scored 518/5, West Indies made 248 and 390 in their two innings. India have a target of 121 to chase. Sai Sudharsan Spotted Eating Outside Boundary As Fan Shouts ‘Join CSK, Leave GT’ During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Maiden Half-Century in Tests For Justin Greaves

A maiden test fifty to go with his century, Justin fighting right to the end. #INDvWI | #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/21ADnfRtR9 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)