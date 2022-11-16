Kane Williamson penned down an emotional post after he was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction. The Kiwi captain, who had led the side last season after being retained by the 2016 champions, took to Instagram to write, "To the franchise, my teammates, the staff and the always amazing #orangearmy - thank you for making it an enjoyable 8 years. This team and the city of Hyderabad will always be very special to me." Australian David Warner, who had previously played with Williamson at the franchise, commented on the post saying, "Loved playing alongside you brother."

Kane Williamson's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kane Williamson (@kane_s_w)

David Warner's Comment on Kane Williamson's Post (Source: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)