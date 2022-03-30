Kapil Dev's famous 175-run knock against Zimbabwe at the 1983 World Cup remains one of those special knocks which fans never got to enjoy. The match was not televised since the broadcaster was on strike. But telecom company Airtel 5G have recreated that famous knock, which would indeed be a delight to watch for fans.

