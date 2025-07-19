Roger Binny, president of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and a member of the India National Cricket Team that won the 1983 World Cup, has turned 70 today. And on this special day, the BCCI extended birthday wishes to him on social media. Born in Bengaluru on July 19, 1955, Roger Binny was a great all-rounder in his cricketing days, who played a crucial role in India winning the 1983 World Cup. He finished as the highest wicket-taker in the 1983 World Cup (18 wickets in eight matches). Roger Binny made his debut for India in a Test match against Pakistan in 1979 and went on to feature in 27 Tests, scoring 830 runs and taking 47 wickets. In 72 ODIs, he scored 629 runs and took 77 wickets. In First Class cricket, Roger Binny had taken 122 wickets and scored 6579 runs in 136 appearances. In 2022, he took over as the BCCI president. All Eyes on Next Steps As Roger Binny To Vacate BCCI President’s Post After Turning 70.

BCCI Wishes Roger Binny on His Birthday

Here's wishing BCCI President and former #TeamIndia all-rounder & the highest wicket-taker in India's title-winning 1983 World Cup campaign, Roger Binny - a very Happy Birthday 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/xsc2SY45Lk — BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2025

