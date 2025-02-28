Punjab Kings' light-hearted dig at MS Dhoni for his 'Morse Code' T-shirt went viral on social media. The former Chennai Super Kings captain had arrived for his team's camp ahead of IPL 2025 wearing a T-shirt which many fans believed was a 'morse code' message. As pictures of MS Dhoni wearing the T-shirt with the cryptic message went viral, fans started to speculate what it actually meant and several of them claimed that it read, 'One Last Time' with the former India captain signalling that IPL 2025 could be his last. Punjab Kings took a playful jibe at this, by sharing a 'Morse Code' post of their own. The post had a 'Morse Code' with Arshdeep Singh's picture and had the caption, 'Kar liya time waste?' (Have you wasted your time?) MS Dhoni to Retire After IPL 2025? Morse Code on His T-Shirt Leaves Fans Guessing.

Punjab Kings' 'Morse Code' Post

