The second semifinal of the ongoing Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2025 Karnataka Bulldozers and Chennai Rhinos will lock horns on March 1. The Karnataka Bulldozers vs Chennai Rhinos CCL 2025 match will be played at KSCA Cricket Ground in Mysuru and will start at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CCL 2025 in India. So, fans in India can find viewing options for the Karnataka Bulldozers vs Chennai Rhinos CCL 2025 match live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 3 channels. The live online viewing options Karnataka vs Chennai semifinal match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. On Which Channel International Masters League T20 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch IML Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Inaugural Edition.

Karnataka Bulldozers vs Chennai Rhinos Semifinal 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Cricket League (@cclt20)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)