In an already jam-packed T20 season, the International Masters League (IML) becomes the latest edition to feature former greats reuniting on the field to bring in nostalgia for fans all across the globe. The IMLT20 2025 will feature former players from six nations - India, West Indies, South Africa, England, Australia, and Sri Lanka lock horns against each other to claim the coveted title, which will be up for grabs for the first time. The IML 2025 season will take place between February 22 and March 16. Sachin Tendulkar, Eoin Morgan, Brian Lara and Other Team Captains Pose With International Masters League 2025 Trophy Ahead of Inaugural Edition (See Post).

The IML 2025 matches will be played across three venues — Navi Mumbai, Rajkot, and Raipur, which will feature teams clashing in 15 league matches, with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals.

This tournament marks the return of Sachin Tendulkar, who will be back on the field leading India Masters, with the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, and Ambati Rayudu also included in the squad. Shane Watson, Brian Lara, Eoin Morgan, Kumar Sangakkara, and Jacques Kallis will lead Australia, West Indies, England, Sri Lanka, and South Africa Masters' sides respectively. Fans wondering about how to watch the inaugural edition of International Masters League 2025 on TV and online, can scroll below. 'I am Ready, Are You? Sachin Tendulkar Shares Snap Of His Iconic Pose With Bat While Donning India Masters Jersey for International Masters League T20 2025 (See Post).

How To Watch a Live Telecast of the International Masters League in India?

Viacom 18 are the official broadcast partner of International Masters League 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits TV Channels. For, IMLT20 2025 online viewing options scroll below.

How To Watch Live Streaming of International Masters League in India?

Newly rebranded JioStar have the digital rights for IMLT20 2025 in India and will provide live streaming viewing options on the JioHotstar app and website.

