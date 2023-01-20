Sunrisers Eastern Cape registered a comfortable victory against Paarl Royals in their latest match at SA20 2023 at Boland Park, Paarl on Thursday, January 19. Interestingly during the match a fan was seen holding a placard, which read "Kaviya Maran, will you marry me". 30-year-old Kaviya Maran is the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. SA20 later posted the video of the incident on their official social handle. Amanjot Kaur Shines On Debut; India Women Register a 27-Run Victory Over South Africa Women in 1st T20I of Tri Series 2023.

Kaviya Maran Gets Marriage Proposal From a South African Fan

Looks like someone needs a bit of help from @Codi_Yusuf on how to propose in the BOLAND. 💍#Betway #SA20 | @Betway_India pic.twitter.com/ZntTIImfau — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)