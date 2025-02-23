Pakistan national cricket team batter Shaheen Shah Afridi was dismissed for a golden duck by India national cricket team star leg-spin er Kuldeep Yadav during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. The wicket incident happened during the fifth ball of the 43rd over. Kuldeep bowled a googly at the stumps, Shaheen missed it completely and was rapped on the pads. The umpire raised his finger, but the batter took DRS. Replays confirmed it was three reds. Following Shaheen's dismissal, several memes went viral. Notably, Shahid Afridi was dismissed for a golden duck during IND vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2007. It is to be noted that Shahid Afridi is the father-in-law of Shaheen Afridi. Here are some of the viral memes. Kuldeep Yadav Secures His 300th International Wicket, Achieves Feat By Dismissing Agha Salman During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

'Kuch Nhi Badla Yaar'

Baayein haath ka khel 👍 pic.twitter.com/KWICoAf2eR — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 23, 2025

Hilarious

'Afridi Heritage'

Lol!

Keeping up with Shahid Afridi’s legacy of golden Ducks. The best All rounder in the World Shaheen Shah Afridi. pic.twitter.com/on2y4rKyYv — Jalaad 🔥 حمزہ (@SaithHamzamir) February 23, 2025

'Keeping Up With Shahid Afridi’s Legacy'

