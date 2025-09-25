Former England cricketer and Delhi Capitals mentor Kevin Pietersen shared a post on social media where he was spotted with Babar Azam. In the caption Pietersen pointed out that he and Babar are in Saudi Arabia for an event named 'The Switch'. The duo was practicing cricket and it is at that time that they met each other. Fans were excited to see them together and made the picture viral on social media. Babar is not playing for Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. BCCI Files Official Complaint Against Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan For Provocative Gestures During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match To ICC: Report.

Kevin Pietersen Meets Babar Azam

The Switch in Saudi - Babar 🚀 pic.twitter.com/p4uYrKwwsg — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 25, 2025

