Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a clinical bowling performance as they beat Mumbai Indians by 52 runs in IPL 2022 on Monday, May 9. Chasing 166 to win, Mumbai Indians lost wickets continuously, with KKR's Pat Cummins taking the lead with 3/22 in his four overs, on his return to the team. Andre Russell also took two while Varun Chakaravarthy and Tim Southee got one apiece.

