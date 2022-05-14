Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have opted to bat. KKR have made two changes. Umesh Yadav comes in for Pat Cummins and Sam Billings comes in for Sheldon Jackson. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have made three changes.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy.

