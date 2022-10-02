Kolkata Knight Riders players Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh along with new head coach Chandrakant Pandit seem to be having a pretty good time in Kolkata during the Durga Puja 2022 celebrations. Venkatesh Iyer was seen performing the traditional 'Dhunuchi Naach' at a pandal while he also visited several other Puja pandals with Rinku Singh and Chandrakant Pandit. Pandit also played the 'Dhaak' at one of the pandals. The presence of these popular faces also wowed the fans present at these pandals.

Venkatesh Iyer Performs 'Dhunuchi Naach':

Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit Plays the 'Dhaak':

Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit Visits Puja Pandal:

Some Pictures:

First Pandal Hopping:

A Selfie:

