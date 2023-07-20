KL Rahul has started training in full flow in a bid to make a comeback to the Indian team after his injury, which saw him out of action since the middle of IPL 2023. The right-hander has been regularly providing updates on his road to recovery on social media and recently, he shared a video of him batting in the nets and also engaging in intense workout sessions. Rahul would be keen on regaining full fitness after his thigh surgery and making himself available for the Asia Cup 2023 tournament, which starts on August 30. Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announced, India vs Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy.

KL Rahul Trains Hard Ahead of Asia Cup 2023

