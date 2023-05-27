Recently a video of KL Rahul, who is currently in London for his rehab post-surgery has went viral. In the video the Lucknow Super Giants captain was spotted in an adult-themed club named Luxx club. As netizens reacted to the viral video, KL Rahul's wife, actress Athiya Shetty shared an Instagram story defending her husband. She mentioned that She along with Rahul and a few other friends went at a regular place. ‘Recovery Going On in Full Swing’ Twitterati React As KL Rahul Spotted in an Adult-Themed Club in London (Watch Video).

KL Rahul’s Wife Athiya Shetty Defends Husband

Statement from Athiya Shetty about the video circulating in social media of Rahul, Athiya & his friends. pic.twitter.com/kuMlnL6DXP — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 27, 2023

