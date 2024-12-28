Australian fans continued to boo Virat Kohli during the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test, this time, distastefully calling him a 'wild dog'. Videos that have gone viral on social media on December 28 showed fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) showed fans chanting 'Kohli is a wild dog' in unison. Virat Kohli has been one of the talking points of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test in Melbourne after he had a physical altercation with debutant Sam Konstas on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test. The star cricketer was subsequently handed a fine of 20% of his match fee as a result of that act, with the severity of it being debated as well. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: Virat Kohli Jeered at MCG After Dismissal; Turns Around for Short Standoff With Fans (Watch Video).

Australian Fans Chant for Virat Kohli

Another Video

This is embarrassing 😭😭 Australian crowd chanting " Kohli is dog " and boeing him is soo humiliating pic.twitter.com/vxoMaDn82t — 𝙼𝚛.𝚅𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚊 (@Shivayaaah) December 27, 2024

