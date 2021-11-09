Having completed his tenure as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, Ravi Shastri bid adieu to his coaching career post India's underwhelming knock-out from the T20 World Cup 2021. In that case, cricketers and the prominent IPL franchises took to social media to thank Shastri along with other coaching staff including Bharat Arun and Ramakrishnan Sridhar for their determined contribution throughout. Cricketers such as Kuldeep Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, among the others celebrated the coaches' contribution and thanked them for their immense support. Happy Birthday Prithvi Shaw: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, BCCI Extend Warm Wishes to the Young Cricketer on His Special Day (Check Posts).

Check Out What Cricket Fraternity Has to Say About The Coaching Staff:

Kuldeep Yadav

Thank you @RaviShastriOfc Sir, Bharat Sir and @coach_rsridhar Sir for your immense contribution to Indian cricket. You have played an important role in taking Indian cricket to greater heights. Thank you for always guiding and motivating me to improve as a cricketer. pic.twitter.com/XDRJp9S6X7 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) November 9, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan

A big thank you to the coaching staff for their guidance and support over the last few years. Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense! pic.twitter.com/J9wqniyd2q — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 8, 2021

Suresh Raina

Thank you @imVkohli brother for being such a great leader and giving such great memories to cherish as a captain of T20 team. @RaviShastriOfc thank you sir for all your contributions to the team. Your partnership will forever be remembered! 🇮🇳 #viratkholi #RaviShastri — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 8, 2021

Dinesh Karthik

Well done @RaviShastriOfc in taking Indian team to greater heights. Let's not forget he took over at a tough time n has taken the team to some unreal successes in these 7 years. To my first coach at ranji,BHARAT ARUN , well done on creating a fab bowling unit for the future. ❤️🌟 — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 9, 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Congratulations to Ravi Shastri and his staff, comprising of Bharat Arun, Vikram Rathour, Ramakrishnan Sridhar, and Nick Webb on a successful tenure at the helm of 🇮🇳.#TeamIndia under Coach Shastri: Matches: 1️⃣8️⃣4️⃣ Wins: 1️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ Losses: 5️⃣3️⃣ Draws: 5️⃣#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/m1bqiC80ge — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 9, 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)