Having completed his tenure as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, Ravi Shastri bid adieu to his coaching career post India's underwhelming knock-out from the T20 World Cup 2021. In that case, cricketers and the prominent IPL franchises took to social media to thank Shastri along with other coaching staff including Bharat Arun and Ramakrishnan Sridhar for their determined contribution throughout. Cricketers such as Kuldeep Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, among the others celebrated the coaches' contribution and thanked them for their immense support. Happy Birthday Prithvi Shaw: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, BCCI Extend Warm Wishes to the Young Cricketer on His Special Day (Check Posts).

Check Out What Cricket Fraternity Has to Say About The Coaching Staff:

Kuldeep Yadav

Shikhar Dhawan

Suresh Raina

Dinesh Karthik

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

