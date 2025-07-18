India national cricket team Test captain Shubman Gill is one of the most popular cricketers in the world. The young sensation has a huge fan following. Currently, Shubman Gill is in England for the five-match Test series. Recently, a video has gone viral where a female fan met Gill in London. The female fan shared her experience on social media, where she was mesmerised by Gill's look and personality. In the video, the female fan could be seen saying 'Kya Dikhta Hai Yaar' after the Team India Test captain. Below is the viral video. Viral Video Catches Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar in One Frame As India Test Captain Talks To Another Girl During YouWeCan’s Fundraiser.

Female Fan Goes Gaga After Meeting Shubman Gill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Nandani Sharma (@rajnandani_rns)

